Priyanka Chopra's Top 10 works in Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra's journey in Hollywood has been pretty exciting. After making a mark in Bollywood, check out her top works in Hollywood which made her successful.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 13, 2023

Citadel

The first look of Priyanka's Citadel is out as she is slaying it in red attire. She plays the role of an officer.

Marvel Connect

The actress is playing the lead role in this series which has been directed by Russo brothers.

International debut

Priyanka did My City single which was her first International debut.

Exotic

She had released Exotic with Pitbull that received 244 million views on Youtube.

Songs of Jonas brothers

She was seen in many hit songs of the Jonas brothers like Sucker, What A Man Gotta Do to name a few.

Quantico

In the American series she played Alex Parrish.

People's Choice Awards

The actress, for her role in Quantico was awarded the People's Choice Awards.

Baywatch

She played an antagonist named Victoria in Baywatch opposite Dwayne Johnson.

Isn't It Romantic

The actress essayed the role of a yoga ambassador

We Can Be Heroes

Priyanka played a villain in We Can Be Heroes, an action comedy movie.

