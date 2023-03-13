Priyanka Chopra's Top 10 works in Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra's journey in Hollywood has been pretty exciting. After making a mark in Bollywood, check out her top works in Hollywood which made her successful.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 13, 2023
The first look of Priyanka's Citadel is out as she is slaying it in red attire. She plays the role of an officer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress is playing the lead role in this series which has been directed by Russo brothers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka did My City single which was her first International debut.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She had released Exotic with Pitbull that received 244 million views on Youtube.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She was seen in many hit songs of the Jonas brothers like Sucker, What A Man Gotta Do to name a few.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the American series she played Alex Parrish.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress, for her role in Quantico was awarded the People's Choice Awards.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She played an antagonist named Victoria in Baywatch opposite Dwayne Johnson.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress essayed the role of a yoga ambassadorSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka played a villain in We Can Be Heroes, an action comedy movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
