Project K: Here's why Deepika Padukone gave a miss to San Diego comic con event with Prabhas

Project K glimpse was revealed at Comic Con San Diego.

Deepika Padukone who is also a part of the film was missing from the event.

Prabhas and Kamal Haasan attended the event, Deepika wasn't to be seen and fans wondered why.

Well, it is because Deepika Padukone had to attend Manish Malhotra's show as Ranveer Singh was the showstopper.

There have been whispers in gossip mills that their marriage is going through a rough patch.

Amidst the rumours, an industry insider reveals that their PR adviced them to be seen together.

The source reveals that had there been no Manish Malhotra show, he would have accompanied Deepika.

But Ranveer kept busy with the fitting and also the promotions of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were their adorable best at Manish Malhotra event.

Project K has now been titled as Kalki 2898 AD.

