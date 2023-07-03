Project K: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and more star cast fees
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 03, 2023
Prabhas is charging Rs 150 crore reportedly for his role.
Deepika Padukone is reportedly charging Rs 20 crore for her role.
Amitabh Bachchan will be paid Rs 2 crore to be a part of the project.
Kamal Haasan reportedly is being paid Rs 20 crore for his involvement.
Disha Patani will be paid Rs 2 crore for the movie.
The film holds great importance for Prabhas, who is eager to reclaim his position as a box-office powerhouse.
This highly anticipated film directed by Nag Ashwin.
The ambitious science fiction drama ‘Project K’ is shaping up to be a monumental undertaking.
The ensemble cast itself is reason enough to attract audiences to theaters.
The caste involvement in the project undoubtedly adds to the intrigue and anticipation surrounding ‘Project K.’
In an intriguing move,‘Project K’ is reportedly planned as a two-part movie.
The first part of the movie will introduce audiences to the central characters.
