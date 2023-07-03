Project K: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and more star cast fees

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 03, 2023

Prabhas is charging Rs 150 crore reportedly for his role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone is reportedly charging Rs 20 crore for her role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amitabh Bachchan will be paid Rs 2 crore to be a part of the project.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kamal Haasan reportedly is being paid Rs 20 crore for his involvement.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Disha Patani will be paid Rs 2 crore for the movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The film holds great importance for Prabhas, who is eager to reclaim his position as a box-office powerhouse.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

This highly anticipated film directed by Nag Ashwin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The ambitious science fiction drama ‘Project K’ is shaping up to be a monumental undertaking.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The ensemble cast itself is reason enough to attract audiences to theaters.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The caste involvement in the project undoubtedly adds to the intrigue and anticipation surrounding ‘Project K.’

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In an intriguing move,‘Project K’ is reportedly planned as a two-part movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The first part of the movie will introduce audiences to the central characters.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ayesha Singh is the Best Actress, declare fans [Check TOP 12]

 

 Find Out More