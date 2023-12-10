PS 2 to Jailer: Top 10 best Tamil movies of 2023 to now stream on Netflix and more OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 10, 2023
Rajinikanth’s blockbuster film Jailer is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Period drama Ponniyin Selvan part 2 is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Gangster drama Leo starring Thalapatahy Vijay is streaming on Netflix.
Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu is streaming on Netflix.
Jigarthanda Double X is now streaming on Netflix.
Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu is now available in Amazon Prime Video.
Por Thozhil is now streaming on Sony LIV.
Viduthalai Part 1 is avaialble on Zee5.
Dhanush starrer Vaathi is available on Netflix.
Mark Antony is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
