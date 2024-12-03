Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun, Shah Rukh Khan and others who charge more than Rs 100 crore for a film
Janhvi Sharma
| Dec 03, 2024
Pushpa: The Rule star Allu Arjun reportedly charges Rs 300 crore and is currently India's highest-paid actor.
According to The Times of India, Thalapathy Vijay reportedly took home Rs 120 crore for the Leo film. He also got Rs 200 crore for his dual roles in GOAT.
Akshay Kumar received Rs 60 crore and Rs 80 crore for Khel Khel Mein and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. He charges more than Rs 100 crore for a film.
Prabhas reportedly charged Rs 100 crore for starring in Salaar and took Rs 150 crore for Kalki 2898 AD.
Reportedly, 60 percent of Indian 2 budget was allocated to Kamal Haasan and he took home Rs 150 crore.
Rajinikanth is one of the highest-paid actors in India and got Rs 110 crore for his role in Jailer.
According to Moneycontrol, Salman Khan charged Rs 100 crore for Tiger 3.
Aamir Khan reportedly charges more than Rs 100 crore for a movie.
Shah Rukh Khan received a massive Rs 100 crore paycheque for Pathaan and Jawan. His net worth is around Rs 7,300 crore.
