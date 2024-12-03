Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun, Shah Rukh Khan and others who charge more than Rs 100 crore for a film

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 03, 2024

Pushpa: The Rule star Allu Arjun reportedly charges Rs 300 crore and is currently India's highest-paid actor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

According to The Times of India, Thalapathy Vijay reportedly took home Rs 120 crore for the Leo film. He also got Rs 200 crore for his dual roles in GOAT.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar received Rs 60 crore and Rs 80 crore for Khel Khel Mein and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. He charges more than Rs 100 crore for a film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prabhas reportedly charged Rs 100 crore for starring in Salaar and took Rs 150 crore for Kalki 2898 AD.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reportedly, 60 percent of Indian 2 budget was allocated to Kamal Haasan and he took home Rs 150 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rajinikanth is one of the highest-paid actors in India and got Rs 110 crore for his role in Jailer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

According to Moneycontrol, Salman Khan charged Rs 100 crore for Tiger 3.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aamir Khan reportedly charges more than Rs 100 crore for a movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan received a massive Rs 100 crore paycheque for Pathaan and Jawan. His net worth is around Rs 7,300 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey and more actors who quit Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa

 

 Find Out More