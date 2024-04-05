Pushpa 2 and other upcoming South Indian movies that will make box office records in 2024
Shivani Pawaskar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 05, 2024
The makers dropped an amazing poster of Pushpa 2 with just Allu Arjun's feet. They have announced a teaser date with it.
Rashmika Mandanna's look was revealed today. The film is quite highly anticipated and makers have spared no expense to deliver a visual treat.
Let's have a look at more South Indian movies apart from Pushpa 2, that are releasing in 2024 and are going to cook up a storm at the box office.
We have Indian 2 featuring Kamal Haasan and more celebs. The buzz for Indian 2 has been swirling for ages.
Devara Part 1 starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor is also eagerly looked forward to. It's a Prashanth Neel movie release in the later half of 2024.
Game Changer starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani is also in the pipeline. S Shankar directed the film.
Kalki 2989 AD starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone is a dystopian movie covering an age. Nag Ashwin's film is made on a huge budget and is highly anticipated.
Kanguva starring Suriya is also on the list. The look and feel of the movie is quite different and fans are waiting with bated breaths for this one.
Thangalaan has been delayed a lot. Fans are upset but they are looking forward to watching Chiyaan Vikram on the big screens.
The Greatest Of All Time is Thalapathy Vijay starrer upcoming new South Indian movie. The filming is on for this one.
Kamal Haasan also has Thug Life. The title itself is quite unique. The looks released featuring the Ulaga Nayagan have garnered ample attention.
Last but not least is Vidaa Muyarchi starring Ajith Kumar. Thala was last seen in Thunivu. Vidaa Muyarchi has quite a buzz online.
