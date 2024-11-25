Pushpa 2 cast fees: Here's how much Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and others charged
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Instagram
| Nov 25, 2024
Pushpa 2 is one of the most awaited films of the year that fans are eagerly waiting to see.
Source:
Instagram
Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has kept everyone hooked to the screens with its videos and pictures.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Allu Arjun who will play the protagonist role in the film has reportedly received a Rs 300 fee for his performance.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika Mandanna reportedly charged Rs 10 crore for her role in the film.
Source:
Instagram
She will be seen reprising her role of Srivalli in Pushpa 2.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Actor Fahadh Faasil, the antagonist of Pushpa 2 has reported being charged Rs 8 crore for his performance.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The actor will be seen reprising his role as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in the film's sequel.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sreeleela who has recently joined the Pushpa universe and left everyone mesmerized with her dance number has reportedly charged Rs 2 crores.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pushpa 2 will hit the theatres on December 5, 2024.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The film is predicted to collect Rs 270 crores worldwide on the opening day.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Sanjay Passi's gives a 'green flag' reaction to tag of 'Shalini Passi's husband'; a look at the Passis and their net worth
Find Out More