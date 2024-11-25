Pushpa 2 cast fees: Here's how much Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and others charged

Nov 25, 2024

Pushpa 2 is one of the most awaited films of the year that fans are eagerly waiting to see.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has kept everyone hooked to the screens with its videos and pictures.

Allu Arjun who will play the protagonist role in the film has reportedly received a Rs 300 fee for his performance.

Rashmika Mandanna reportedly charged Rs 10 crore for her role in the film.

She will be seen reprising her role of Srivalli in Pushpa 2.

Actor Fahadh Faasil, the antagonist of Pushpa 2 has reported being charged Rs 8 crore for his performance.

The actor will be seen reprising his role as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in the film's sequel.

Sreeleela who has recently joined the Pushpa universe and left everyone mesmerized with her dance number has reportedly charged Rs 2 crores.

Pushpa 2 will hit the theatres on December 5, 2024.

The film is predicted to collect Rs 270 crores worldwide on the opening day.

