Pushpa 2, Devara and more: Top 8 upcoming South Indian movies in 2024 that are sure to create box office explosion
Nikita Thakkar
| May 22, 2024
The second half of 2024 is packed with massive releases from South cinema.
Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone is releasing on June 27, 2024. Fans have high expectations from this sci-fi thriller.
Kamal Haasan's movie Indian 2 is releasing on July 12. It is one of the highly-anticipated films especially as the first part was such a hit.
Pushpa 2: The Rule is going to release on August 15. The movie starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and others is sure shot going to be a box office hit.
Suriya and Bobby Deol's high-octane action drama Kanguva is also expected to release sometime this year. The first look have impressed the masses.
Game Changer directed by S Shankar is reportedly releasing in September 2024. It stars Ram Charan, Kiara Advani and more.
Kannada action thriller Kantara: Chapter 1 starring Rishab Shetty may also entertain the masses this year. The first instalment was a huge success.
Devara: Part 1 is releasing on October 10, 2024. Directed by Anirudh Ravichander, Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's movie is made on a budget of Rs 300 cr.
Vijay's next action film is The Greatest of All Time (GOAT). Given that the film has superstar Vijay and helmed by Venkat Prabhu, we won't be surprised if it is a BO hit.
So which South Indian movie are you excited to watch this year?
