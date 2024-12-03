Pushpa 2: Here's how much Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil and other charged for their roles
Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most awaited films of 2024 which will release in theatres on December 5.
Directed by Sukumar, this action-packed sequel will star Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the main roles.
Here is a look at the salaries of the cast members of Pushpa 2.
Allu Arjun who will reprise his iconic role of Pushpa Raj has been reportedly paid Rs 300 crore for his role.
This makes him the highest-paid actor in Indian cinema.
Rashmika Mandanna reportedly charged Rs.10 crore for her role as Srivalli in Pushpa 2.
Fahadh Faasil who will play the role of IPS Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat has been paid Rs. 8 crore for his role.
Sreeleela who managed to set the screens on fire with her killer dance moves in Kissik was paid Rs 2 crore for her performance.
