Pushpa 2 for Oscars: Makers of Allu Arjun starrer to spare no expense for promotions; to be at par with RRR 

If reports are anything to go by, the makers of Pushpa 2 starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and more are eyeing for Oscars.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 25, 2023

Pushpa: The Rule 

The second instalment of Allu Arjun starrer is one of the highly anticipated South movies. However, it has been postponed to August 15 next year. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pushpa 2 buzz 

After the grand success of the first movie, the makers are planning to take the second movie to another level. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pushpa 2 on level with RRR

The makers are sparing no effort or expenses for the promotions of Pushpa 2. They will be at par with RRR. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

RRR promotion budget 

Koimoi quotes a source claiming the estimate of RRR Oscar promotions to be around Rs 30 crore to Rs 40 crore. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

MM Keeravani on Naatu Naatu hype

The source further claims that the attention that Naatu Naatu received left him embarrassed. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pushpa 2 for the Oscars 

A source from Hyderabad tells the portal that Allu Arjun wants to target Pushpa 2 at the Oscars. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pushpa vs RRR 

The actor wants it to be better than RRR globally. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

RRR at the Oscars 

RRR song Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song at the Academy Awards this year. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

RRR team in the US 

Before the Oscars, the whole team of RRR were promoting their film in the US for about a month. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pushpa 2 budget

The Sukumar directorial is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 500 crore, making it one of the most expensive movies. RRR was made on a budget of Rs 550 crores as per reports.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pushpa 2, an expensive movie 

Will the makers surpass the marketing budget of RRR in the US, thereby adding to the overall budget of Allu Arjun starrer? Well, their plans sound interesting. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Deepika Padukone in Jawan, Shah Rukh in Rocketry; actors who didn’t charge fees for their cameos in films

 

 Find Out More