Pushpa 2 for Oscars: Makers of Allu Arjun starrer to spare no expense for promotions; to be at par with RRR 

If reports are anything to go by, the makers of Pushpa 2 starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and more are eyeing for Oscars.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 25, 2023
The second instalment of Allu Arjun starrer is one of the highly anticipated South movies. However, it has been postponed to August 15 next year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After the grand success of the first movie, the makers are planning to take the second movie to another level.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The makers are sparing no effort or expenses for the promotions of Pushpa 2. They will be at par with RRR.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Koimoi quotes a source claiming the estimate of RRR Oscar promotions to be around Rs 30 crore to Rs 40 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The source further claims that the attention that Naatu Naatu received left him embarrassed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A source from Hyderabad tells the portal that Allu Arjun wants to target Pushpa 2 at the Oscars.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor wants it to be better than RRR globally.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
RRR song Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song at the Academy Awards this year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Before the Oscars, the whole team of RRR were promoting their film in the US for about a month.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Sukumar directorial is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 500 crore, making it one of the most expensive movies. RRR was made on a budget of Rs 550 crores as per reports.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Will the makers surpass the marketing budget of RRR in the US, thereby adding to the overall budget of Allu Arjun starrer? Well, their plans sound interesting.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
