Pushpa 2, Game Changer, Thandel and more South films fans are eagerly waiting to watch
Janhvi Sharma
| Nov 23, 2024
Vanangaan stars Arun Vijay, Roshini Prakash in main roles.
Thug Life is a Tamil gangster crime drama which is helmed by Mani Ratnam.
L2: Empuraan is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and stars Mohanlal in the main roles,
Kubera stars Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Jim Sarbh, and Rashmika Mandanna in main roles.
Thandel stars Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in main roles.
Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in main roles.
Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 will showcase the clash between Pushpa and Bhanwar Singh.
Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer Game Changer is a story about an honest IAS officer's fight against a corrupt political system.
