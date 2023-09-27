Pushpa 2, Indian 2 and other Top 10 most-awaited upcoming Tamil and Telugu new movies

Fans are eagerly waiting for these Tamil and Telugu films starring Dhanush, Kamal Haasan, Allu Arjun and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 27, 2023
The movie starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone is one of the most anticipated films. It is directed by Nag AshwinSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This film is a romantic action and entertainment movie starring Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan and will be released on April 5, 2024Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Disha Patani and Suriya and directed by Shiva, this action drama will be released in April 2024.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring the legendary Kamal Hassan, this pan-India film is reportedly going to release in January next year. The film is helmed by Shankar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Talking about Telugu films, the action film directed by Sukumar with Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna is releasing on August 15, 2024.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Director Mohan Raja and actor Jayam Ravi’s Thani Oruvan 2 is a highly anticipated sequel movie produced by AGS Enterprises.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is one of the most anticipated films of South Star Dhanush and is slated to release on December 15, 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
OG is an upcoming Telugu film directed by Sujeeth, with top star Pawan Kalyan, Emran Hashmi and will release on November 14, 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamil thriller movie starring Karthi and Narain is all set to start shooting in 2023 itself. This film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by S.R. Prabhu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The upcoming Telugu movie directed by Trivikram Sriniwas starring Mahesh Babu is set to release on January 12, 2024.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
