Pushpa 2, Indian 2 and other Top 10 most-awaited upcoming Tamil and Telugu new movies

Fans are eagerly waiting for these Tamil and Telugu films starring Dhanush, Kamal Haasan, Allu Arjun and more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 27, 2023

Kalki 2898AD

The movie starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone is one of the most anticipated films. It is directed by Nag Ashwin

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Devara

This film is a romantic action and entertainment movie starring Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan and will be released on April 5, 2024

Kanguva

Starring Disha Patani and Suriya and directed by Shiva, this action drama will be released in April 2024.

Indian 2

Starring the legendary Kamal Hassan, this pan-India film is reportedly going to release in January next year. The film is helmed by Shankar.

Pushpa2: The Rule

Talking about Telugu films, the action film directed by Sukumar with Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna is releasing on August 15, 2024.

Thani Oruvan 2

Director Mohan Raja and actor Jayam Ravi’s Thani Oruvan 2 is a highly anticipated sequel movie produced by AGS Enterprises.

Captain Miller

This is one of the most anticipated films of South Star Dhanush and is slated to release on December 15, 2023.

Pawan Kalyan’s OG

OG is an upcoming Telugu film directed by Sujeeth, with top star Pawan Kalyan, Emran Hashmi and will release on November 14, 2023.

Kaithi 2

Tamil thriller movie starring Karthi and Narain is all set to start shooting in 2023 itself. This film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by S.R. Prabhu.

Guntur Kaaram

The upcoming Telugu movie directed by Trivikram Sriniwas starring Mahesh Babu is set to release on January 12, 2024.

