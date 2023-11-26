Pushpa 2 OTT rights sold to THIS streaming giant before release
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 26, 2023
Pushpa is 2 the most awaited and most talked about movie starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna.
The second part Pushpa: The Rule is in the making and fans are eagerly waiting for the release.
Pushpa: The Rise was a blockbuster and a turning point in Allu Arjun’s career.
Sukumar's directorial is slated to release on 15th August 2024.
Way before the release, digital rights have been acquired by streaming giant Netflix, as per OTT Play.
Earlier, Amazon Prime Video bought the film’s OTT rights for Rs 30 crore.
Pushpa: The Rise is available on Amazon Prime Video and the second part was also expected to stream on the same platform.
However, to secure the digital rights of Pushpa 2 Netflix has paid 30 times larger sum than what Prime Video paid.
Reportedly, the new OTT deal was locked for around Rs 100 crore.
Additionally, the director and creator of Pushpa, Sukumar will receive a share in the proceeds from the Pushpa 2 OTT deal.
