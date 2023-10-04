Pushpa 2, Kalki 2898AD and more: South filmmakers bank on sequels and two-part movies for success

South Indian filmmakers are going all out with the sequels and two-part movies to ensure success and it seems to be working.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 04, 2023

Devara to have 2 parts 

Just today, Koratala Siva announced that Devara starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor will be released in two parts. 

Kantara 2 

Kantara 2 is a prequel. But the fans are eagerly looking forward to the second movie.

Pushpa 2

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna starrer sequel is going to release next year in August. 

Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire 

Prashanth Neel directed Salaar will be a two-part movie, as per media reports. 

Kalki 2989 AD

If reports are anything to go by, Prabhas and Deepika starrer is also a two-part movie. 

Indian 2

Kamal Haasan starrer movie is also one of the most anticipated movies. 

Goodachari 2

Adivi Shesh starrer Goodachari is a spy thriller movie. Fans loved the first part and part 2 is in the making. 

Kaithi 2

After the super success of Karthi starrer Kaithi, the makers are reportedly in mapping out Kaithi 2. 

RRR 2 

SS Rajamouli has confirmed that RRR will have a sequel. He is working with his father on the story for the sequel. 

Godfather 2

Chiranjeevi himself teased about Godfather having a sequel. However, when will that happen, no one knows. 

PS 1 and 2

Before the sequels and two-part films mentioned above, Mani Ratnam's epic, PS 1 and 2 and more movies became a huge success. 

KGF 1 and 2

Yash starrer movies brought a storm at the box office with the sequel making about Rs 1200 crore.

Baahubali 1 and 2

Baahubali remains one of the most successful franchises with the sequel alone surpassing Rs 1700 crore. 

Karthikeya 2

Karthikeya 1 and 2 were both big successes with the sequel making more than Rs 100 crores at the box office. 

