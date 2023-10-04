Pushpa 2, Kalki 2898AD and more: South filmmakers bank on sequels and two-part movies for success

South Indian filmmakers are going all out with the sequels and two-part movies to ensure success and it seems to be working.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 04, 2023
Just today, Koratala Siva announced that Devara starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor will be released in two parts.
Kantara 2 is a prequel. But the fans are eagerly looking forward to the second movie.
Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna starrer sequel is going to release next year in August.
Prashanth Neel directed Salaar will be a two-part movie, as per media reports.
If reports are anything to go by, Prabhas and Deepika starrer is also a two-part movie.
Kamal Haasan starrer movie is also one of the most anticipated movies.
Adivi Shesh starrer Goodachari is a spy thriller movie. Fans loved the first part and part 2 is in the making.
After the super success of Karthi starrer Kaithi, the makers are reportedly in mapping out Kaithi 2.
SS Rajamouli has confirmed that RRR will have a sequel. He is working with his father on the story for the sequel.
Chiranjeevi himself teased about Godfather having a sequel. However, when will that happen, no one knows.
Before the sequels and two-part films mentioned above, Mani Ratnam's epic, PS 1 and 2 and more movies became a huge success.
Yash starrer movies brought a storm at the box office with the sequel making about Rs 1200 crore.
Baahubali remains one of the most successful franchises with the sequel alone surpassing Rs 1700 crore.
Karthikeya 1 and 2 were both big successes with the sequel making more than Rs 100 crores at the box office.
