Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun and 9 other Indian actors with a huge heart

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 03, 2024

Allu Arjun has been in news recently for his movie Pushpa 2: The Rule which is the much-awaited sequel for Pushpa.

However, the star has also been in the news on various occasions for donating a sum of his fees to charitable organisations.

Other celebrities like Akshay Kumar have also donated to the victims of natural disasters on multiple occasions.

Alia Bhatt was previously in the news for donating to the Salaam Bombay Foundation.

Deepika Padukone founded an organization named LiveLoveLaugh, inspired by her battle against depression, raising awareness regarding the same.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has her own charity foundation and also served as an ambassador for UNICEF India.

Rahul Bose has worked towards charity in various instances, including rehabilitation work in Andaman and Nicobar.

Aamir Khan is also often sponsored for a variety of good causes including the victims of the Uttrakhand flood and more.

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the names who has been keen on supporting social causes like beach cleanups, healthcare services, etc.

Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly been partnered with more than ten charities working for various social causes.

