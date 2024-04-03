Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun and 9 other Indian actors with a huge heart
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 03, 2024
Allu Arjun has been in news recently for his movie Pushpa 2: The Rule which is the much-awaited sequel for Pushpa.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
However, the star has also been in the news on various occasions for donating a sum of his fees to charitable organisations.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Other celebrities like Akshay Kumar have also donated to the victims of natural disasters on multiple occasions.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt was previously in the news for donating to the Salaam Bombay Foundation.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone founded an organization named LiveLoveLaugh, inspired by her battle against depression, raising awareness regarding the same.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has her own charity foundation and also served as an ambassador for UNICEF India.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rahul Bose has worked towards charity in various instances, including rehabilitation work in Andaman and Nicobar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan is also often sponsored for a variety of good causes including the victims of the Uttrakhand flood and more.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bhumi Pednekar is one of the names who has been keen on supporting social causes like beach cleanups, healthcare services, etc.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly been partnered with more than ten charities working for various social causes.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 5 Indian TV shows that are actually a remake of Turkish series
Find Out More