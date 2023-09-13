Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun Salaar Prabhas: Know first crushes of these South Indian actors

Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Tamannaah Bhatia and more South Indian actors reveal their first crushes.

Janhvi Sharma

South Indian actors and their first crushes

Our favourite Tollywood stars spill the beans about their first crushes.

Mahesh Babu

He had a crush on Demi Moore.

Allu Arjun

According to Wirally Reports, the actor had a crush on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Nithiin

He had a crush on Shruti Haasan.

Raj Tarun

He had a crush on Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Tamannaah Bhatia

She had a crush on her friend’s brother.

Rana Daggubati

Baahubali fame had a crush on one of his seniors in school.

Prabhas

The actor had a crush on his teacher at Don Bosco School, Chennai.

Naga Chaitanya

The actor had his first crush on Sushmita Sen.

Regina Cassandra

She had a crush on one of her neighbours.

