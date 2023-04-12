Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun's net worth
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 12, 2023
Reportedly Allu Arjun took Rs 32 crore for his movie Pushpa: The Rise.
Allu Arjun is the face of many brands like Frooti, Rapido, Aha Video, Zomato and reportedly charges Rs 4 crore for the endorsement.
Allu Arjun stays in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. His property costs Rs 100 crore is 8,000 sq ft.
Allu Arjun has a fleet of cars like Range Rover Vogue, Hummer H2, Volvo XC90 T8 Excellence, Mercedes GLE 350d, Jaguar XJ L and BMW X6 M Sport.
Allu Arjun has a private jet and is always seen going out with his family in the same.
Allu Arjun loves to go for exotic holidays with his family in the private jet.
Allu Arjun is also the owner of a luxurious vanity van that costs Rs 7 crore.
Allu Arjun vanity van will leave you tizzy.
The actor is charging reportedly Rs 100 crore for Pushpa 2: The Rule.
Reportedly Allu Arjun earns monthly Rs 2 crore and monthly Rs 24 crore.
