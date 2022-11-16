Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna is a proud owner of lavish and luxurious homes in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Goa, Banglore, and Coorg.Source: Bollywood
Rashmika Mandanna recently purchased a lavish abode in Goa and shared pictrues of her new home.Source: Bollywood
Rashmika Mandanna keeps sharing pictures and videos of her houses and fans are in love with her taste.Source: Bollywood
Rashmika Mandanna has done her houses interiors and it reflects her personality.Source: Bollywood
Rashmika Mandanna who is a bubbly and charming person, loves to get the same vibes in her home interiors.Source: Bollywood
Rashmika Madanna has a wide space in her living room, a make-up, spacious kitchen area, lavish bedroom and much more.Source: Bollywood
Rashmika Mandanna had shared a picture from her Coorg house wherein she was seen chilling and enjoying her time.Source: Bollywood
Rashmika Mandanna's house in Coorg has a variety of plants and minimalist decor which gives a lot of bohemian vibes.Source: Bollywood
