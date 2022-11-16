A sneak peek into Rashmika Mandanna's luxurious homes in Mumbai, Goa, Coorg, Hyderabad, Bangalore

Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna is a proud owner of lavish and luxurious homes in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Goa, Banglore, and Coorg.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywood

Rashmika Mandanna's house in Goa

Rashmika Mandanna recently purchased a lavish abode in Goa and shared pictrues of her new home.

Source: Bollywood

Rashmika Mandanna's house in Hyderabad

Rashmika Mandanna keeps sharing pictures and videos of her houses and fans are in love with her taste.

Source: Bollywood

Rashmika Mandanna's house

Rashmika Mandanna has done her houses interiors and it reflects her personality.

Source: Bollywood

Rashmika Madanna's house in Coorg

Rashmika Mandanna who is a bubbly and charming person, loves to get the same vibes in her home interiors.

Source: Bollywood

Rashmika Madanna is a stunner

Rashmika Madanna has a wide space in her living room, a make-up, spacious kitchen area, lavish bedroom and much more.

Source: Bollywood

Rashmika Mandanna in her Coorg house

Rashmika Mandanna had shared a picture from her Coorg house wherein she was seen chilling and enjoying her time.

Source: Bollywood

Rashmika Madanna at her Coorg house

Rashmika Mandanna's house in Coorg has a variety of plants and minimalist decor which gives a lot of bohemian vibes.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly's rudra avatar makes show beat TMKOC

 Find Out More