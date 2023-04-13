Pushpa 2 actress Rashmika Mandanna's car collection
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 13, 2023
Rashmika Mandanna's reportedly latest car is The Land Rover Range Rover Sport.
Rashmika Mandanna had purchased The Land Rover Range Rover Sport car back in 2021.
The star posted many snaps with her Range Rover Sport back in February, 2021.
After making a hold in the Telugu industry, Rashmika purchased The Audi Q3.
Rashmika even thanked her fans for making her achieve great heights and so she could afford Range Rover Sport car.
Rashmika purchased her first-ever luxury car back in 2018 which was The Audi Q3.
The South Indian diva also has a Hyundai Santa Fe which is black in colour.
Rashmika gave the Hyundai Santa Fe reportedly to her family in Kodagu.
Rashmika has the best variant of The Hyundai Santa Fe reportedly.
Indeed! Rashmika's car collection will surely make one tizzy.
