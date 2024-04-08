Pushpa 2 teaser: 10 early signs that suggest the sequel will be a bigger hit than Pushpa 1

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 08, 2024

Pushpa The Rise was released in 2021 with Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles of Pushpa Raj and Srivalli respectively.

The movie became one of the highest-grossing films of the year making more than 350 crores at the Box Office.

Allu Arjun’s performance was a particular standout as the fans saw him take up an unconventional role and nail it with full dedication.

After around two and a half years, the fans are finally preparing for the release of the sequel, Pushpa The Rule.

The initial release date of the movie is set at 15th August 2024, the independence day of the nation.

After a hit first part, the second part is already expected to do better at the box office and the festive release of the movie only adds to it.

In the initial teaser of the movie we can see Allu Arjun in the avatar of Goddess Kali with heavy makeup and draped-up saree.

The new look has already heightened the fan’s excitement alongside the action sequences as seen in the trailer.

The world-building in the second part of the movie has a lot of potential with new characters, villains and more.

Character development of Puhspa Raj from the first to the second movie is also another aspect that the would be eager to look out for.

Rashmika Mandanna mentioned in an interview that the movie will be on a whole new scale with more drama and bigger conflicts.

