Pushpa 2 teaser: 8 things to expect from Allu Arjun, Rashmika film

Shivani Pawaskar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 07, 2024

The Pushpa 2 teaser will come out tomorrow. The teaser is much anticipated. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna fans cannot keep calm. 

Pushpa came out in 2021 and became a huge hit. The story, songs or even characters, everything became the talk of the town, including subtle nuances of characters. 

Since then, Pushpa 2 has been the most eagerly awaited movie of all time! Yes! Here's looking at what to expect from the Pushpa 2 teaser. 

An OTT play report states that Allu Arjun will be seen in a fight sequence wherein he will be dressed as a lady. 

The Pushpa 2 teaser is likely to include a Ganaggama Jatahara sequence, states the report. 

The Ganaggama Jatahara sequence was reportedly shot over 40 days. It is said that this sequence is going to be the biggest highlight of Pushpa 2: The Rule. 

The OTT Play report also states that Allu Arjun's famous dialogue Thaggadele or Jhukega Nai Saala will get a new version. 

That's not it, Rashmika Mandanna's new look will bowl over fans. Rashmika plays Srivalli in the movie series. 

Pushpa 2 teaser will also include Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil's confrontation scene. 

Pushp 2 will follow the rise of Allu Arjun as a mafia don and his red sanders smuggling business in Chittor. The same can be seen in the Pushpa 2 teaser.

 DSP is expected to deliver a thumping background score. Are you ready to watch the Pushpa 2 teaser?  

