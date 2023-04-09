Allu Arjun's diet plan for Pushpa 2
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 09, 2023
Allu Arjun is eating lean meat and a lot of fibre reportedly for Pushpa 2.
Allu Arjun reportedly is avoiding cheese as he has issues with dairy products.
Allu Arjun is also having a low-sodium diet.
The star is also avoiding sugary food and is having a low sugar diet as well.
Allu Arjun begins his day by running on the treadmill for 45 minutes.
After running on an empty stomach, Allu reportedly likes to drink a cup of coffee.
The actor likes to drink a cup of fresh juice for breakfast usually betwen 7.30-8.30 Am.
Allu likes to eat omlettes made out of three egg whites and a full egg for breakfast.
Allu also likes to eat multigrain bread for breakfast.
Allu likes to eat lunch by 12 pm. He eats salad, drinks soup, egg or chicken too for protein.
