Pushpa 2 The Rule: Is this what Allu Arjun's new movie is about?

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the most awaited film and here's what you need to know about the upcoming new movieSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 21, 2023
Ever since Pushpa 2 was announced fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of the second chapter of the action crime drama.
Lately, the makers have ended the wait by announcing the release date of 15 August 2024.
Pushpa: The Rule is a sequel to Pushpa: The Rise and is alleged to carry forward the story of the first part.
However, the new poster released is intriguing and speculates a new twist in the story.
With the new poster, it is clearly seen that Allu Arjun will reprise his role of Pushpa Raj in the second installment.
Well, the unconventional release date has left fans wondering about the movie's new approach.
Pushpa 2 is set to release on 15th August 2024 which is the Independence Day of India and has sparked a mystery.
Cinephiles are wondering if this is a strategic move or if the makers have infused a patriotic element in the film.
Well, this can now only be confirmed when makers pass an official comment or when teaser and trailer are unveiled.
Pushpa: The Rule is directed by Sukumar and apart from Allu Arjun it stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead role.
