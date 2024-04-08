Pushpa 2 The Rule teaser: Will it break these records set by Jawan, Salaar and more Pan India films?

Janhvi Sharma | Apr 08, 2024

Pushpa 2 is one of the most awaited films that the entire nation is waiting for.

The teaser will be released on April 8; a look at the most watched teasers in India in the first 24 hours.

Radhe Shyam featuring Prabhas and Poja Hegde in main roles got 57.5 million views.

KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash in main roles received 106.5 million views.

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush got 74 million views.

Salaar Part 1 starring Prabhas and Shruti Haasan in main roles. The teaser got 116.5 million views.

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara film Jawan got 55 million views.

KGF film is loved by all and fans are waiting for the next part.

Salaar was a treat for Prabhas fans as they loved his role in the film.

Adipurush showcases Prabhas in Lord Ram avatar.

