Pushpa 2: The Rule tops list of most awaited upcoming new Hindi movies list

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 19, 2023

Pushpa 2: The Rule took the first spot in the list by Ormax Media report of Most Awaited Hindi Films.

Hera Pheri 3 took the second position on the list.

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan took the third position.

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 grabbed the fourth position.

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was seen in the fifth position.

Pushpa 2: The Rule will have Allu Arjun and the movie dominating the list shows it is one of the most awaited releases of 2023.

Pushpa 2: The Rule will be directed by Sukumar.

Allu Arjun will be seen giving a powerful performance.

Along with Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil will also be seen.

Surely Pushpa 2 will live till the expectations of the masses.

Even before Pushpa 2 was announced it started making noise.

Pushpa 2 for sure is one of the most anticipated movies to be released.

