Pushpa 2: The Rule tops list of most awaited upcoming new Hindi movies list
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 19, 2023
Pushpa 2: The Rule took the first spot in the list by Ormax Media report of Most Awaited Hindi Films.
Hera Pheri 3 took the second position on the list.
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan took the third position.
Salman Khan's Tiger 3 grabbed the fourth position.
Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was seen in the fifth position.
Pushpa 2: The Rule will have Allu Arjun and the movie dominating the list shows it is one of the most awaited releases of 2023.
Pushpa 2: The Rule will be directed by Sukumar.
Allu Arjun will be seen giving a powerful performance.
Along with Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil will also be seen.
Surely Pushpa 2 will live till the expectations of the masses.
Even before Pushpa 2 was announced it started making noise.
Pushpa 2 for sure is one of the most anticipated movies to be released.
