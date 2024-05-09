Pushpa 2 to Sikandar: Top upcoming movies of Rashmika Mandanna that are set to be blockbusters
| May 09, 2024
Rashmika Mandanna has become one of the biggest names in South film industry as well as in Bollywood.
The actress is at the peak of her career and has her hands filled with many big projects.
It was recently announced that Rashmika Mandanna would be Salman Khan's leading lady in Sikandar.
One of the biggest films Pushpa 2: The Rule starring Allu Arjun will see Rashmika returning as Srivalli. It has blockbuster written all over it.
Another big movie in Rashmika's kitty is The Girlfriend. It is helmed by Rahul Ravindran and the first look is already out.
Rashmika Mandanna is all set to share the screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Chaava. It is a historical drama helmed by Laxman Utekar.
Rashmika has announced that she is a part of Dhanush' upcoming movie Kubera. The first look has left everyone intrigued.
Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as Geentanjali in Animal Park co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. There's no doubt that the movie will be a massive hit.
It is also reported that Rashmika has been roped in for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit starring Prabhas.
Surely, Rashmika Mandanna has become directors' favourite choice.
