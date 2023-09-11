Pushpa 2: Top reasons why Allu Arjun starrer will be a blockbuster; but will it beat Jawan, RRR at the box office?

Pushpa 2 is going to release on August 15, 2024. Will it be able to overtake Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan at the box office or be as big as RRR?Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 11, 2023
Allu Arjun has locked August 15, 2024 for Pushpa 2: The Rule. Movies releasing on I-Day have traditionally done great business.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Seetimaar dialoguebaazi became a trend after Pushpa, and Pushpa 2 will have better one-liners and punches.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After Pushpa the Rise, fans have been waiting for Pushpa 2, guaranteeing huge footfalls.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Allu Arjun’s fiery avatar made fans go gaga and they definitely cannot wait to see what the makers have in store this time.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The teaser of Pushpa 2 showed the glimpse of the fight between Pushpa and Banwar Singh aka Fahadh Faasil and this is a significant reason.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's crackling chemistry is one more reason to watch Pushpa 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Only Allu Arjin has the potential to beat Jawan in a big way, as the craze for him is undying, but it's doubtful that it will break Jawan record.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Just like Jawan is breaking records, will Pushpa 2 make it? Pushpa had only earned Rs 365 crore at the box office, and Jawan is ruling with Rs 500 crore overseas in just 4 days.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is reported that Allu Arjun had made it clear to Sukumar that he wanted Pushpa 2 to be as big as RRR.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When we talk about box office figures, Pushpa made Rs 365 crore overall. We wonder if Pushpa 2 will break the shackles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Will Pushpa 2 overtake Jawan and RRR at the box office? Only time will reveal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!