Pushpa 2: Top reasons why Allu Arjun starrer will be a blockbuster; but will it beat Jawan, RRR at the box office?

Pushpa 2 is going to release on August 15, 2024. Will it be able to overtake Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan at the box office or be as big as RRR?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 11, 2023

Pushpa 2 release date out

Allu Arjun has locked August 15, 2024 for Pushpa 2: The Rule. Movies releasing on I-Day have traditionally done great business.

Flower Nahi, Fire Hai

Seetimaar dialoguebaazi became a trend after Pushpa, and Pushpa 2 will have better one-liners and punches.

Huge anticipation

After Pushpa the Rise, fans have been waiting for Pushpa 2, guaranteeing huge footfalls.

Unmatchable swag

Allu Arjun’s fiery avatar made fans go gaga and they definitely cannot wait to see what the makers have in store this time.

Pushpa 2 vs Banwar Singh

The teaser of Pushpa 2 showed the glimpse of the fight between Pushpa and Banwar Singh aka Fahadh Faasil and this is a significant reason.

Pushpa, Srivalli romance

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's crackling chemistry is one more reason to watch Pushpa 2.

Pushpa 2 will rule the box office

Only Allu Arjin has the potential to beat Jawan in a big way, as the craze for him is undying, but it's doubtful that it will break Jawan record.

Will Pushpa 2 create history?

Just like Jawan is breaking records, will Pushpa 2 make it? Pushpa had only earned Rs 365 crore at the box office, and Jawan is ruling with Rs 500 crore overseas in just 4 days.

Pushpa 2 vs RRR

It is reported that Allu Arjun had made it clear to Sukumar that he wanted Pushpa 2 to be as big as RRR.

RRR clocked Rs 1235 crore

When we talk about box office figures, Pushpa made Rs 365 crore overall. We wonder if Pushpa 2 will break the shackles.

Pushpa 2 to overtake Jawan and RRR

Will Pushpa 2 overtake Jawan and RRR at the box office? Only time will reveal.

