Pushpa 2 Vs Singham Again: Ajay Devgn annoyed with Allu Arjun? Plans to postpone cop drama?

Ajay Devgn had booked the I-Day weekend three months ago and he is how furious on this invasion. Feels Pushpa should have followed rules.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 13, 2023

Pushpa 2 gets a release date

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 has been scheduled to release on August 15, 2024.

Pushpa 2 clash with Singham Again

However, the film will have a tough fight at the Box Office with Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again.

No more solo release for Singham Again

Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again was already slated to release on August 15, 2024. It was supposed to be a solo release but now, things have changed.

Singham Again to get postponed?

Now, it seems Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn have decided not to release the film on August 15, 2024.

Ajay Devgn is annoyed?

Reports are that Ajay Devgn is seriously annoyed with this invasion from Allu Arjun.

Not fair!

Reports have it that Ajay feels that this kind of gatecrashing is seriously detrimental to the box office.

New date for Singham Again

It is being reported that Singham Again will now be moved to a safer weekend slot.

Pushpa 2 needs to follow rules!

Ajay and crew feel Pushpa 2 should have followed the rule and not used a slot that was already booked.

Most awaited films

Both Singham Again and Pushpa 2 have massive fan following. Fans have been eagerly waiting for both these big releases.

Pushpa or Singham?

Who do you guys think will rule the Box Office? Pushpa or Bajirao Singham?

