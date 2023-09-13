Pushpa 2 Vs Singham Again: Ajay Devgn annoyed with Allu Arjun? Plans to postpone cop drama?

Ajay Devgn had booked the I-Day weekend three months ago and he is how furious on this invasion. Feels Pushpa should have followed rules.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 13, 2023
Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 has been scheduled to release on August 15, 2024.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
However, the film will have a tough fight at the Box Office with Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again was already slated to release on August 15, 2024. It was supposed to be a solo release but now, things have changed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Now, it seems Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn have decided not to release the film on August 15, 2024.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reports are that Ajay Devgn is seriously annoyed with this invasion from Allu Arjun.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reports have it that Ajay feels that this kind of gatecrashing is seriously detrimental to the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is being reported that Singham Again will now be moved to a safer weekend slot.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay and crew feel Pushpa 2 should have followed the rule and not used a slot that was already booked.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Both Singham Again and Pushpa 2 have massive fan following. Fans have been eagerly waiting for both these big releases.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Who do you guys think will rule the Box Office? Pushpa or Bajirao Singham?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!