Pushpa: Actors who rejected Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna film
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 21, 2024
Pushpa: The Rise premiered at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival, featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.
Initially, director Sukumar approached Mahesh Babu for the protagonist role, but he declined due to concerns about the character's shades of villainy.
Allu Arjun took the lead, earning critical acclaim and winning the National Award for Best Actor.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu was considered for the role of Srivalli but declined, leading to Rashmika Mandanna's casting.
The film became the highest-grossing of 2021, grossing over 360 crores.
Disha Patani was approached for the song sequence of ‘Oo Antava’ but declined, resulting in Samantha's inclusion.
Vijay Sethupathi was considered for a role but he didn’t want to play negative roles again which was eventually played by Fahadh Faasil.
Pushpa: The Rise highlights the intricate casting decisions that shape a film's destiny.
The dedication and adaptability of the actors who contributed to the film's success underscores its lasting impact on audiences and the industry.
After the success of Pushpa: The Rise, the second part of the movie will release this year titled, Pushpa: The Rule.
