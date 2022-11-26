The diva was seen wearing a structured dress by Surya Sarkar who is a designer. Her outfit has a plunging neckline.Source: Bollywood
The actress looked like a goddess in a red lehenga by Mishru at Sakshi Excellence Awards.Source: Bollywood
For Lokmat Stylish Awards 2022 the diva stole everyone's heart in a saree which made her look simply gorgeous.Source: Bollywood
The diva looked sultry and this is one of her best red carpet moments. Don't you think so?Source: Bollywood
Isn't the South Indian beauty looking sultry in this one-shoulder gown where she even kept her makeup basic?Source: Bollywood
The actress let her red dress do all the talking at SIIMA Awards 2021. She posed cutely in front of the paps.Source: Bollywood
The diva knows to live life to the fullest and dress like it is her last day on Earth.Source: Bollywood
All posts of the South Indian star are a visual delight in themselves. Don't you think so?Source: Bollywood
Goodbye actress Rashmika Mandanna has a style sense where she gives importance to comfort too.Source: Bollywood
For an award show, the actress dazzled in a thigh-high slit red dress where she looked ravishing.Source: Bollywood
