Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna’s swanky car collection will leave you surprised

Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna owns luxurious cars in her premium collection

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna is a famous south actress who predominately works in Telugu and Tamil.

Bollywood career

She started her Bollywood career with Goodbye, Mission Majnu and has upcoming Animal.

Swanky car collection

Rashmika Mandanna owns luxury cars enviable collection

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

This black coloured car is the latest addition to her car collection.

Mercedes Benz-C Class

Another premium car is the Mercedes Benz-C Class

Mercedes Benz-C Class worth

This luxury car is valued at Rs 50 lakh

Audi Q3

Audi Q3 is the first-ever car purchased by the actress.

Audi Q3 Value

This exclusive car in her garage is worth Rs 40 lakh

Hyundai Santa FE

Hyundai Santa FE is the base variant of the SUV

