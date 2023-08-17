Pushpa and more: Rashmika Mandanna's big-budget upcoming new movies

Rashmika Mandanna has been busy with her most-awaited film Pushpa 2 which has Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil as well. Take a look at her remaining projects.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 17, 2023
Rashmika, who started her career with Kannada films has become quite busy in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi film industries as well in a short span.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress earned the title National Crush from her fans across the country and living up to it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika has been busy with back to back projects and has a strong lineup of films that we all are looking forward to.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika's Saami Saami became a sensationa cross the globe. She's currently shooting for this Allu Arjun starrer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She's awaiting the release of Animal which has Ranbir Kapoor as well. It is slated for release in December.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She is working on a films called Rainbow with Dev Mohan and it is a female centric film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress recently came on board for Dhanush and Shekar Kammula's next film which will be shot in Telugu and Tamil as well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress is said to have walked out of her second film with Nithiin and lost the chance to be part of Vijay Deverakonda's next with Parasuram.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
