Pushpa and more: Rashmika Mandanna's big-budget upcoming new movies

Rashmika Mandanna has been busy with her most-awaited film Pushpa 2 which has Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil as well. Take a look at her remaining projects.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 17, 2023

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika, who started her career with Kannada films has become quite busy in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi film industries as well in a short span.

National Crush

The actress earned the title National Crush from her fans across the country and living up to it.

Lineup of films

Rashmika has been busy with back to back projects and has a strong lineup of films that we all are looking forward to.

Pushpa 2

Rashmika's Saami Saami became a sensationa cross the globe. She's currently shooting for this Allu Arjun starrer.

Animal

She's awaiting the release of Animal which has Ranbir Kapoor as well. It is slated for release in December.

Rainbow

She is working on a films called Rainbow with Dev Mohan and it is a female centric film.

D51

The actress recently came on board for Dhanush and Shekar Kammula's next film which will be shot in Telugu and Tamil as well.

What she lost in the meanwhile?

The actress is said to have walked out of her second film with Nithiin and lost the chance to be part of Vijay Deverakonda's next with Parasuram.

