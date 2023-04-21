Rashmika Mandanna's Top 10 gorgeous looks for Eid
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 21, 2023
Wear a silk brocade pink coloured sharara set on Eid like Rashmika Mandanna.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On the day of Eid all you need is a red sharara suit as Rashmika Mandanna has worn.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika knows to put her best foot forward when it comes to desi fashion.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
One cannot go wrong with a pink anarkali like Rashmika did as it is for all occasions.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika knows to flaunt her love for blue ethnic wear and you should wear the same on the auspicious occasion of Eid.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika loves to wear beige-coloured ethnic outfits during festivities.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika is looking gorgeous in this embellished green coloured lehenga.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika looks ravishing in this red anarkali set.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika is known for her minimalistic lehenga fashion.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika's wardrobe will inspire you for your Eid Ul Fitr 2023 outfits.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Bollywood stars who were the first choice for iconic roles
Find Out More