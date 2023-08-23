Pushpa, RRR and other Top 10 Telugu movies with highest collections

These films are absolute entertainers and will keep you hooked to the screens

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 23, 2023

Baahubali: The Conclusion

The second part of the Prabhas starrer garnered Rs 1800 crore at the box office.

RRR

The Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer garnered Rs 1300 crore at the box office.

Baahubali: The Beginning

This Rajamouli directorial has earned Rs 600 crore at box office and even more.

Saaho

This Prabhas starrer, though a flop, made Rs 500 crore at the box office.

Pushpa

The Allu Arjun starrer has collected a whopping amount of Rs 373 crore.

Adipurush

This Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's epic drama has collected Rs 450 crore at the box office.

Ala Vaikunthapurramulo

Allu Arjun has done a great job in this Trivikram directorial which collected Rs 280 crore at the box office.

Sarileru

Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna engaged the audiences really well in this film which collected Rs 260 at the box office.

Sye Raa

Chiranjeevi's period drama film has collected Rs 240 crore at the box office.

Waltair Veerayya

Chiranjeevi hit a goal yet again this year with this film which collected Rs 225 crore.

