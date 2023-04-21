Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Top 10 fitness secrets
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 21, 2023
Samantha Ruth Prabhu loves doing high intensity workouts.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu adores high intensity workouts as it helps in burning calories, muscle gain, control blood sugar and improves oxygen.
Samantha has often revealed that she works out so that she can eat.
Samantha likes to exercise in the morning which helps in stamina building and also makes her feel positive.
Samantha also likes to do yoga.
Samantha likes to consume a lot of plant based protein, fibre and antioxidants which helps her with her overall health.
Samantha loves trying new workouts which always surprises her.
For Samantha going to the gym is therapy.
Samantha's toned physique is all because of her trainer Junaid Shaikh.
Samantha likes clicking workout snaps which always motivates her.
