Pushpa star Allu Arjun to Mahesh Babu: Top 10 South Indian actors who own production houses

Here's a list of South Indian actors who run successful production houses.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 03, 2023

Allu Arjun

Pushpa star Allu Arjun owns a production house called Geetha Arts. Allu Entertainment has produced Hindi films like Shehzada and more.

Rishab Shetty

The Kantara star has a production house called Rishab Shetty Films.

Ram Charan

The RRR star owns a production house called Konidela Production Company.

Taapsee Pannu

The actress who has worked in many South India movies owns a production house called Outsiders Films.

Mahesh Babu

G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment is owned by the star. Films like Major and more have been produced under this banner.

Fahadh Faasil

The Pushpa star has a production house named Bhavana Studios.

Dhanush

The Raanjhanaa star owns a production house called Wunderbar Films that has backed films like Kaala, Maari 2 and more.

Shruti Haasan

She owns a production house called Isidro that back short films.

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Bro Daddy star owns a production house called Prithviraj Productions. Films like Jana Gana Mana and more have been produced by him.

Kamal Haasan

Raaj Kamal Films International is headed by Kamal Haasan.

Suriya

2D Entertainment has been established by Jai Bhim star Suriya.

Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan Creative Works is reportedly owned by the actor.

