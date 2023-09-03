Pushpa star Allu Arjun to Mahesh Babu: Top 10 South Indian actors who own production houses

Here's a list of South Indian actors who run successful production houses.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 03, 2023
Pushpa star Allu Arjun owns a production house called Geetha Arts. Allu Entertainment has produced Hindi films like Shehzada and more.
The Kantara star has a production house called Rishab Shetty Films.
The RRR star owns a production house called Konidela Production Company.
The actress who has worked in many South India movies owns a production house called Outsiders Films.
G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment is owned by the star. Films like Major and more have been produced under this banner.
The Pushpa star has a production house named Bhavana Studios.
The Raanjhanaa star owns a production house called Wunderbar Films that has backed films like Kaala, Maari 2 and more.
She owns a production house called Isidro that back short films.
Bro Daddy star owns a production house called Prithviraj Productions. Films like Jana Gana Mana and more have been produced by him.
Raaj Kamal Films International is headed by Kamal Haasan.
2D Entertainment has been established by Jai Bhim star Suriya.
Pawan Kalyan Creative Works is reportedly owned by the actor.
