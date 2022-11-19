Rashmika likes to do high intensity workouts

The Pushpa actress is giving us major workout goals and was seen doing squats.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Hitting the gym

The actress reportedly likes to gym for 4-5 days in a week and focuses majorly on cardio, weight training and core exercises.

Well planned routine

The actress likes to follow a dedicated diet and fitness regime to maintain that figure.

Weightlifting

Rashmika likes to lift heavy weights and also likes to workout on the beach.

Dead lifts

Her rigorous workout routine also includes deadlifts and weight lifting which keeps her flexible.

Clean eating

The actress eats clean and drinks 2 liters of water daily to maintain supple skin.

Apply sunscreen

The actress never leaves her home without applying sunscreen.

Muscle toning

The actress believes that toning of the body is pretty important, so likes to do squat variations.

Do not stress

The actress who had acne issues reportedly, believes that if one has a good mental health, one has a good mind, body and soul.

Core workout

The actress also likes to do core exercises like crunches and also includes yoga in her routine.

