The Pushpa actress is giving us major workout goals and was seen doing squats.Source: Bollywood
The actress reportedly likes to gym for 4-5 days in a week and focuses majorly on cardio, weight training and core exercises.Source: Bollywood
The actress likes to follow a dedicated diet and fitness regime to maintain that figure.Source: Bollywood
Rashmika likes to lift heavy weights and also likes to workout on the beach.Source: Bollywood
Her rigorous workout routine also includes deadlifts and weight lifting which keeps her flexible.Source: Bollywood
The actress eats clean and drinks 2 liters of water daily to maintain supple skin.Source: Bollywood
The actress never leaves her home without applying sunscreen.Source: Bollywood
The actress believes that toning of the body is pretty important, so likes to do squat variations.Source: Bollywood
The actress who had acne issues reportedly, believes that if one has a good mental health, one has a good mind, body and soul.Source: Bollywood
The actress also likes to do core exercises like crunches and also includes yoga in her routine.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!