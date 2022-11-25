Rashmika is one star who knows to nail it all in black outfits and how?Source: Bollywood
The South Indian beauty made a stylish appeal in a black cut out dress at Karan Johar's birthday event.Source: Bollywood
This snap is a proof that she knows to wear pretty attires in the colour black.Source: Bollywood
Not all woman look pretty in the colour black, however Rashmika is an exceptional.Source: Bollywood
Decked in a simple black kurti, Rashmika painted the town with her pretty look and vibes.Source: Bollywood
The Pushpa actress is looking magical in this black lehenga in which she is exuding royalty.Source: Bollywood
Is there any colour that looks better on Rashmika than the colour black?Source: Bollywood
The actress is surely exuding boss lady vibes in this Indian attire.Source: Bollywood
Rashmika's style diaries is always on point as she knows to nail it in both Indian and western outfits.Source: Bollywood
Rashmika's fashion game is always on the top when it comes to wearing black outfits.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!