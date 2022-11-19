Classy and bossy

Rashmika has always managed to mesmerise us with her saree looks, apart from turning heads up in western outfits.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Enchanting

Rashmika also manages to create magic in lehengas. She ia rocking in this frame totally.

Gorgeous lady

The diva is flaunting her cute smile in a white saree which is all things adorable.

Lehenga goals

Rashmika looks like a goddess in this low cut lehenga.

Beauty enhanced

We cannot stop staring at Rashmika's collection of Indian dresses as she looks stunning.

Desi girl

The actress gave a quirky twist to a traditional saree in total Coorgi style.

Spellbound look in wine coloured saree

The actress is seen posing in a wine coloured saree with nude lips and shimmery eye makeup.

So graceful

It is interesting to note that the actress often wears sarees for her movie promotions.

Desi glam

Isn't the South Indian beauty looking majestic in this magenta coloured saree?

Nailed the look

Rashmika Mandanna often makes public appearances in sarees because she loves to wear the same.

