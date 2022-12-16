Weird food choices

The actress had once revealed that she loved to eat Lays with Maggi.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Curd rice

Rashmika had once revealed reportedly that she liked to have curd rice with Lays.

Source: Bollywood

Desserts

This snap is proof of the same that the actress works out hard to gorge on her favourite dessert.

Source: Bollywood

Sweet lover

Rashmika loves to eat ice creams, and brownies when she is having her cheat days.

Source: Bollywood

Coorg cuisine lover

As the actress is from Coorg, reportedly she likes to have Coorg cuisine for her Sunday brunch.

Source: Bollywood

Rice lover

The actress loves to indulge in rice flour rotis that are very tasty and can go with any vegetable curry.

Source: Bollywood

Foodie

The Goodbye actress also loves to eat North Indian food like Dal Makhani, paneer, lassi.

Source: Bollywood

Sushi lover

When the actress is vacationing sushi food is something that she would not like to miss.

Source: Bollywood

Biryani lover

Reportedly, the Pushpa actress loves to gorge on biryani mixed with rasam.

Source: Bollywood

About Rashmika

She is one of the fittest stars who follows a good diet to keep herself fit and sexy.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Alia Bhatt, Hansika Motwani and many other pretty brides of 2022

 Find Out More