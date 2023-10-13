Pushpa, Tiger, Tara Singh and more HEROES who can take on an army of people with their bare hands

These action heroes are simply unbeatable.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 13, 2023

Salman Khan in Tiger 3

In Tiger series, Salman Khan is like a one man army who can fight and win against a several goons. His swag is too good.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan has also proved to be a action hero with films like Jawan and Pathaan. He can single-handedly fight with a bunch of goons and leave them running for their lives.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunny Deol in Gadar 2

Sunny Deol as mighty Tara Singh with his 'Dhai Kilo Ka Haath' can fight against the entire Pakistani army on his own.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Allu Arjun in Pushpa

In the film, Allu Arjun is mighty powerful and has tricks to fight against all.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi

He is called Khiladi for a reason. He also loves performing death-defying stunts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajay Devgn in Singham

No one can beat macho-ness of Ajay Devgn. We saw it in Singham!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shahid Kapoor in Bloody Daddy

Shahid Kapoor pulls several kicks and punches in Bloody Daddy. He takes some too but survives.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hrithik Roshan in War

Hrithik Roshan is an action hero with mighty good looks.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yash in KGF

Rocking Yash proved to be the strongest action hero. Don't mess with him!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tiger Shroff in Ganpath

Tiger Shroff has made a place for himself in the industry as an action hero. In Ganpath, he will be once again seen doing some maar-dhaad.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kamal Haasan in Vikram

Kamal Haasan is a versatile star who also knows how to be the loved action hero.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera

He is known for his good looks but when it comes to fighting, he is no less than others.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jawan box office collection day 36: National Cinema Day only hope for Shah Rukh Khan film to stay in theatres?

 

 Find Out More