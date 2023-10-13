Pushpa, Tiger, Tara Singh and more HEROES who can take on an army of people with their bare hands

These action heroes are simply unbeatable.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 13, 2023
In Tiger series, Salman Khan is like a one man army who can fight and win against a several goons. His swag is too good.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan has also proved to be a action hero with films like Jawan and Pathaan. He can single-handedly fight with a bunch of goons and leave them running for their lives.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol as mighty Tara Singh with his 'Dhai Kilo Ka Haath' can fight against the entire Pakistani army on his own.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the film, Allu Arjun is mighty powerful and has tricks to fight against all.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He is called Khiladi for a reason. He also loves performing death-defying stunts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
No one can beat macho-ness of Ajay Devgn. We saw it in Singham!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid Kapoor pulls several kicks and punches in Bloody Daddy. He takes some too but survives.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan is an action hero with mighty good looks.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rocking Yash proved to be the strongest action hero. Don't mess with him!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger Shroff has made a place for himself in the industry as an action hero. In Ganpath, he will be once again seen doing some maar-dhaad.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kamal Haasan is a versatile star who also knows how to be the loved action hero.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He is known for his good looks but when it comes to fighting, he is no less than others.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
