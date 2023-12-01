Pushpa to Animal - Films rejected by south star Mahesh Babu
Mahesh Babu is a well-known figure in the Telugu film industry. He started his career as a child artist with Poratam in 1983.
Mahesh Babu, who is frequently referred to as the Prince of Tollywood, has been a part of multiple hit movies.
Additionally, the actor has previously turned down a few movies that went on to become critically acclaimed hits.
Mahesh Babu was initially approached by director AR Murugadoss with the Ghajini script. Mahesh Babu, however, turned down the offer for unknown reasons.
Romantic action film Varsham is loosely based on Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit's Tezaab.
Mahesh Babu was first approached for the role that Prabhas played, according to a report.
Mahesh Babu was presented with the script for Pushpa: The Rise by director Sukumar, but the South star declined it because he was worried about the change he would have needed to make for the movie.
Mahesh Babu reportedly turned down an offer to play the lead in the 3 Idiots remake, Nanban, because he thought the movie wouldn't do well at the box office.
The initial selection for Leader wasn't Rana Daggubati. Before appointing Daggubati to the main role, the producers of the 2010 political drama had pitched the idea to Mahesh Babu.
