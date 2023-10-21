Pushpa to Farzi: Movies and web series that inspired people to commit crimes in real life

These big movies from Pushpa to Kabir Singh inspired people to turn into criminals, and it's scary.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 21, 2023

Movies that inspired people to commit crimes

How responsible should filmmakers be while making a film? These instances are proof.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Real-life crimes

These big movies have inspired people to commit crimes in real life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pushpa

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa inspired a Delhi man to become a gangster.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Farzi

Inspired by Shahid Kapoor's web series, a 29-year-old printed fake garba tickets and cheated 1000 people.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

KGF 2

A youth was reportedly inspired by the film and killed four people, only to become famous.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kabir Singh

A fanatic lover killed a girl after watching the film with the famous dialogue, 'Jo mera nahi ho sakta, kisike aur ka hone nahi dunga'

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Drishyam

Inspired by Mohanlal starrer, Bhopal men committed a murder and disposed the body in the dam just like in the film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bunty Aur Babli

A couple in Bengal cheated many after taking inspiration from the said film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Special 26

It's reported that a total of eight men in Mumbai committed a fraud of Rs 1.5 crore by conducting fake IT raids.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhoom

After watching the film, four bikers reportedly tried to attempt a bank robbery.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ganapath to Adipurush: Kriti Sanon's best and worst films till date

 

 Find Out More