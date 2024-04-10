Puspha 2 and 10 most-watched Indian teasers in first 24 hours

Nishant | Apr 10, 2024

Salman Khan’s Bharat racked up 21.4 million views in the first 24 hours.

Ranbir Kapoor’s last year's blockbuster release, Animal finished ninth on the list with 22.6 million views.

Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter teaser had 23.1 million views in the span of first 24 hours.

Dunki racked up a staggering 36.8 million views in the first 24 hours.

Ajay Devgn’s most recent release Maidaan racked up 29.5 million views finishing 6th on the list.

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule racked up 39.3 million views and finished middle of the list.

Prabhas’ romance flick Radhe Shyam had a total of 42.7 million views in the first 24 hours.

The much-awaited sequel of KGF, KGF Chapter 2 racked up 68.8 million views.

Adipurush had notable hype around it enabling it to collect 68.9 million views edging over KGF 2.

Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire broke all records with its teaser release that racked up 83 million views in the first 24 hours.

