Top 10 movies on OTT based on female friendships

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 21, 2023

Queen on Netflix shows how a sad Rani meets Vijaylakshmi and a forever friendship takes place.

Cocktail on Zee 5 shows how Meera and Veronica meet, fall for the same man, and yet remain good friends.

Pink on Disney+Hotstar is about how 3 women fight for justice.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani on Amazon Prime Video showing real friendship.

Dor movie shows the pretty friendship between Ayesha Takia and Gul Panag on Airtel Xstream

Aisha on Disney+Hotstar shows how Delhi girls have a good hearts.

Angry Indian Goddess on Jio Cinema shows how a group of friends come close to one another.

Aaja Nachle on Amazon Prime Video shows how Dia and Najma's friendship rifts.

Parched on Amazon Prime Video shows four women in Gujarat talking about men and sex.

Tanu Weds Manu on Google Play shows a cute friendship between Payal and Tanu.

Female friends always be together in all situations.

Bollywood showed that female friends help you in all troubles.

