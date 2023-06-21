Top 10 movies on OTT based on female friendships
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 21, 2023
Queen on Netflix shows how a sad Rani meets Vijaylakshmi and a forever friendship takes place.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Cocktail on Zee 5 shows how Meera and Veronica meet, fall for the same man, and yet remain good friends.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pink on Disney+Hotstar is about how 3 women fight for justice.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani on Amazon Prime Video showing real friendship.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dor movie shows the pretty friendship between Ayesha Takia and Gul Panag on Airtel Xstream
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aisha on Disney+Hotstar shows how Delhi girls have a good hearts.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Angry Indian Goddess on Jio Cinema shows how a group of friends come close to one another.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aaja Nachle on Amazon Prime Video shows how Dia and Najma's friendship rifts.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parched on Amazon Prime Video shows four women in Gujarat talking about men and sex.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tanu Weds Manu on Google Play shows a cute friendship between Payal and Tanu.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Female friends always be together in all situations.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bollywood showed that female friends help you in all troubles.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Bollywood and TV celebs who delivered babies much before due date
Find Out More