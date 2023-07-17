Queenmaker, The Glory and more: Top 10 KDramas with strong female characters on Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Cinema and more

The World Of The Married

The World Of The Married has fab performances from Kim Hee-ae and Han So-Hee as two women in love with same man. It is on Netflix.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Park Eun-bin did a fab job as a lawyer with autism on Extraordinary Attorney Woo which is on Netflix.

When The Camellia Blooms

Gong Hyo-Jin endeared herself to viewers worldwide in this show about a single mother. It is on Netflix and My Drama List.

The Glory

Song Hye-Kyo is amazing in this vendetta drama on Netflix. It is

Queenmaker

This show on Netflix is getting immense praise from audiences worldwide. It is about women and politics

The Red Sleeve

This Korean historical show is a very heart-breaking one. You can watch it on AsianViki and Viki

Penthouse

This show is also on Netflix. The story of wealthy mothers pushing their children is a riveting watch

Descendants Of The Sun

This show is there on Netflix, Zee5, Aha, Viki. While it is a love story, the two women have forceful personalities

Mr Sunshine

The show is there on Netflix, My Asian Viki. Lee Byung-Hun of Squid Game has main role.

My Name

Han So-Hee is an avenging angel in this cop cum crime drama on Netflix.

Strong Girl Bong Soon

This is a hilarious fantasy show with elements of rom-com.

What's Wrong With Secretary Kim

Park Min-Young is endearing on this epic rom-com. You can watch it on various OTT platforms

