R Madhavan Birthday: Top 10 most-underrated roles played by the actor

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 01, 2024

As R Madhavan celebrates his 54th birthday on the 1st of June, 2024, we take a look his diverse yet impactful performances in Indian cinema.

In Kannathil Muthamittal, Madhavan plays a writer who adopts a child in this poignant Mani Ratnam film.

Anbe Sivam is a classic in which the actor played Anbarasu, a young ad filmmaker embarking on a life-changing journey.

In Evano Oruvan Madhavan portrays a common man driven to his limits by corruption.

13B: Fear Has a New Address, Madhavan plays the role of Manohar in this psychological horror, a man haunted by a TV show mirroring his life.

Tanu Weds Manu Returns sees Madhavan play Manoj Sharma in a subtle and restrained performance balancing the movie.

Vikram Vedha sees Madhavan play Vikram, a tough, principled cop adding complexity and gravitas to the gripping narrative.

In Saala Khadoos, Maddy plays a disgraced boxing coach delivering an intense, rugged performance with notable physical transformation.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Madhavan captures the trials of the falsely accused ISRO scientist with sensitivity and intensity.

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Madhavan gave a charming and lovestruck performance as Maddy brings youthfulness and vulnerability to the romantic drama.

