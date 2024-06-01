R Madhavan Birthday: Top 10 most-underrated roles played by the actor
Nishant
| Jun 01, 2024
As R Madhavan celebrates his 54th birthday on the 1st of June, 2024, we take a look his diverse yet impactful performances in Indian cinema.
In Kannathil Muthamittal, Madhavan plays a writer who adopts a child in this poignant Mani Ratnam film.
Anbe Sivam is a classic in which the actor played Anbarasu, a young ad filmmaker embarking on a life-changing journey.
In Evano Oruvan Madhavan portrays a common man driven to his limits by corruption.
13B: Fear Has a New Address, Madhavan plays the role of Manohar in this psychological horror, a man haunted by a TV show mirroring his life.
Tanu Weds Manu Returns sees Madhavan play Manoj Sharma in a subtle and restrained performance balancing the movie.
Vikram Vedha sees Madhavan play Vikram, a tough, principled cop adding complexity and gravitas to the gripping narrative.
In Saala Khadoos, Maddy plays a disgraced boxing coach delivering an intense, rugged performance with notable physical transformation.
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Madhavan captures the trials of the falsely accused ISRO scientist with sensitivity and intensity.
Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Madhavan gave a charming and lovestruck performance as Maddy brings youthfulness and vulnerability to the romantic drama.
