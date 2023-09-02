R Madhavan is the new FTII President; a look at his Top 10 films you shouldn't miss

Vikram Vedha, 3 Idiots and more: A look at best films of R Madhavan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 02, 2023
R Madhavan has been nominated as the new president of Film & Television Institute of India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur made the announcement.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
R Madhavan is best known for his lover boy role in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. It is on Disney+Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Recently he gave a prolific performance as an aerospace engineer in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. It is on JioCinema.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
R Madhavan played the role of Vikram in the critically acclaimed Tamil language film Vikram Vedha. The film is on MX Player.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tanu Weds Manu is one of the best films in R Madhavan's filmography. The film is on JioCinema.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is available on SonyLiv.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
R Madhavan played Flight Lt. Ajay Singh Rathod in the film. It is on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
R Madhavan turned a college boy for Rajkummar Hirani's 3 Idiots that is available on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Tamil film is one of the highly-rated ones. It is on Aha and Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
R Madhavan's film that released in 2000 has received a rating of 8.3 on IMDB. Fans can watch it on Aha, YouTube and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
R Madhavan's spooky film is on Disney+Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!