R Madhavan is the new FTII President; a look at his Top 10 films you shouldn't miss

Vikram Vedha, 3 Idiots and more: A look at best films of R Madhavan.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 02, 2023

The new FTII President

R Madhavan has been nominated as the new president of Film & Television Institute of India.

The announcement

Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur made the announcement.

RHTDM

R Madhavan is best known for his lover boy role in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. It is on Disney+Hotstar.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Recently he gave a prolific performance as an aerospace engineer in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. It is on JioCinema.

Vikram Vedha

R Madhavan played the role of Vikram in the critically acclaimed Tamil language film Vikram Vedha. The film is on MX Player.

Tanu Weds Manu

Tanu Weds Manu is one of the best films in R Madhavan's filmography. The film is on JioCinema.

Saala Khadoos

The film is available on SonyLiv.

Rang De Basanti

R Madhavan played Flight Lt. Ajay Singh Rathod in the film. It is on Netflix.

3 Idiots

R Madhavan turned a college boy for Rajkummar Hirani's 3 Idiots that is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Maara

The Tamil film is one of the highly-rated ones. It is on Aha and Amazon Prime Video.

Alai Payuthey

R Madhavan's film that released in 2000 has received a rating of 8.3 on IMDB. Fans can watch it on Aha, YouTube and more.

13B: Fear Has a New Address

R Madhavan's spooky film is on Disney+Hotstar.

