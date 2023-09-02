R Madhavan reacts as he's nominated as FTII president; TOP 10 lesser-known facts about the Rocketry actor

Another feather in Maddy's hat right after winning the National Award.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 02, 2023
Madhavan says he will try to live up to the name of his predecessors. He shares that the feeling is yet to sink in.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
R Madhavan was born and brought up in Jamshedpur, Bihar (now Jharkhand).Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Rocketry The Nambi Effect actor-director is a vegetarian.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Madhavan is an ambassador of PETA. He is an avid animal lover.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Did you know Maddy wanted to be an army officer?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Madhavan reportedly made his acting debut with a TV show called Banegi Apni Baat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
R Madhavan's first feature role was in the English movie called Inferno which came out in 1997.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Tamil original of Saathiya is his breakout movie in a leading role. He worked with Mani Ratnam in a lot of films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
R Madhavan became a household name as Maddy from Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Madhavan has worked in films in 7 languages which include Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, English, Malayalam, Kannada and Malay.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Madhavan rejected Jimmy Shergill's role in My Name Is Khan as the dates clashed with 3 Idiots.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
