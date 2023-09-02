R Madhavan reacts as he's nominated as FTII president; TOP 10 lesser-known facts about the Rocketry actor

Another feather in Maddy's hat right after winning the National Award.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 02, 2023

R Madhavan reacts 

Madhavan says he will try to live up to the name of his predecessors. He shares that the feeling is yet to sink in. 

Birthplace

R Madhavan was born and brought up in Jamshedpur, Bihar (now Jharkhand).

Food habits

The Rocketry The Nambi Effect actor-director is a vegetarian. 

Brand Ambassador 

Madhavan is an ambassador of PETA. He is an avid animal lover. 

Aspirations

Did you know Maddy wanted to be an army officer? 

Debut 

Madhavan reportedly made his acting debut with a TV show called Banegi Apni Baat.

Big screen debut 

R Madhavan's first feature role was in the English movie called Inferno which came out in 1997.  

Alai Payuthey

The Tamil original of Saathiya is his breakout movie in a leading role. He worked with Mani Ratnam in a lot of films.  

Claim to Fame 

R Madhavan became a household name as Maddy from Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein.  

Multi-lingual actor 

Madhavan has worked in films in 7 languages which include Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, English, Malayalam, Kannada and Malay.   

Rejected movie 

Madhavan rejected Jimmy Shergill's role in My Name Is Khan as the dates clashed with 3 Idiots. 

