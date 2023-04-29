Top 10 Bollywood low-budget films that were successful at box office

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 29, 2023

Aashiqui is one of the iconic romantic musical dramas of 1990 made at a budget of Rs 80 Lakhs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raanjhanaa is a cinematic experience made on a budget of Rs 36 crore and earned approximately Rs 100 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Guru Dutt’s Pyaasa is classic movie in Indian cinema. It was made at a budget as low as Rs 3 lakhs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tere Naam is a cult classic film grossing Rs 24.54 crore against a budget of Rs 6 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bheja Fry became a cult comedy and was a sleeper hit at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ayushmann Khurrana’s debut film Vicky Donar was a commercial success. Created on a budget of Rs 15 crore it earned Rs 66.32 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Real story-based No One Killed Jessica was filmed at 9 crores and made a business of Rs 104 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Another small-budget film is Kahaani, which received immense appreciation earning 104 crores at the box office against Rs 8 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Wednesday is a low-budget yet critically acclaimed movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana also did good business at the box office receiving positive reviews.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 adorable moments of power couples in Met Gala history

 

 Find Out More